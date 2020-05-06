Eastern Household Waste Recycling Centre early May bank holiday weekend opening times

Bank Holiday Friday 8 May

08:00 – 16:00 (last entry 15:45)

Saturday 9 May

08:00 – 18:00 (last entry 17:45)

Sunday 10 May

08:00 – 16:00 (last entry 15:45)

Please note that although the vehicle height restrictions remain in place cars with trailers are now permitted on site at all times.

Building waste.

The skips for building waste will be back in operation from Thursday 7 May. Restrictions on the number of bags in any visit still remain. The limit for rubble and inert waste brought in is six rubble bags (or equivalent quantity) per person per week or 12 bags in a month.

Bring banks.

From Monday 11 May the household recycling bring banks for glass, cans, paper, plastics, textiles and cardboard will be back in operation.

The re-use area, however, remains closed.