Eastern District Civic Amenity Site: change to acceptable materials

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 14:11

Owing to the planned closure of the landfill site at the Point of Ayre on 31 December 2020, the Eastern District Civic Amenity Site will no longer be able to receive plasterboard from Monday 21 December.  The government is currently sourcing an alternative disposal route and it is hoped that this service will resume in the near future.

