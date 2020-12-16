Owing to the planned closure of the landfill site at the Point of Ayre on 31 December 2020, the Eastern District Civic Amenity Site will no longer be able to receive plasterboard from Monday 21 December. The government is currently sourcing an alternative disposal route and it is hoped that this service will resume in the near future.
Eastern District Civic Amenity Site: change to acceptable materials
- font size decrease font size increase font size
-
16-12-2020
Eastern District Civic Amenity Site: change to acceptable materials
-
15-12-2020
Crowds flock to Artisan Island market
-
11-12-2020
Christmas and New Year opening times 2020-21
-
09-12-2020
Friends Over 50 group welcomed to the Town Hall
-
05-12-2020
Police in the Parlour
-
30-11-2020
Festive fun and frolics boost Mayoress's charity appeal
-
28-11-2020
Vote. Vote. Vote…for the Best Dressed Window
-
26-11-2020
Douglas to host 'Artisan Island at Christmas'
-
25-11-2020
Public and retailers hail 'new-format' Douglas Christmas lights event a success
-
23-11-2020
Visit to Mayor's parlour packs a punch
-
12-11-2020
Pudsey pays a visit to Mayor and Mayoress
-
12-11-2020
Armistice Day 2020
-
10-11-2020
Reception for service personnel
-
10-11-2020
Mayor opens new Manx business venture
-
08-11-2020
Douglas remembers
-
08-11-2020
Council adds capacity to kerbside collection service
-
08-11-2020
Motown and Hop-tu-Naa-themed evening boosts Mayoress's charity appeal
-
08-11-2020
'Marathon Man' Dylan meets the Mayor
-
05-11-2020
Christmas in the Capital: more events, more music...more magic!
-
30-10-2020
Warning: Zombie Alert!