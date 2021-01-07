Covid-19 ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown: Council services update

Douglas Borough Council has introduced a series of measures that come into effect immediately in response to the implementation of the government’s Covid-19 ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown.

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘We have taken the same swift action as in the previous lockdown to ensure we maintain essential services while protecting the health of our staff and the community.

‘Once again this is a national crisis that demands a national response and the Council fully supports the government’s measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. In 2020 we got through this and we will again in 2021 if we all work together. Covid may have yet to be defeated but as a nation we will never be defeated. We will endure.’

Council service updates: the details:

All public buildings controlled by the Council are now closed, although contact through phone and email is being maintained. For contact details of all Council services, visit douglas.im or email:enquiries@douglas.gov.im.

Douglas Town Hall reception and payment counter is closed to the public. Rent and rates payments, also enquiries, can be made by telephone and online.

The Henry Bloom Noble Library is closed to the public. Contact by phone and email is being maintained.

Refuse collections are continuing as normal. If a household member has tested positive, is symptomatic or awaiting test results for Covid, they are asked to double-bag any personal waste and keep it separate for 48 hours before placing in the refuse bin. To protect Council staff, householders are asked to sanitise the wheelie bin handle after placing it out for collection.

The kerbside recycling service will continue during the lockdown period. Householders are asked to be patient as staffing resources are stretched due to the need to ensure resilience to deliver statutory services. If possible, please stockpile recyclables until the end of lockdown, particularly glass bottles and cans. The Council’s Facebook page will be providing daily updates. Please ensure that recyclables placed out for collection are rinsed and box handles sanitised. If any member of a household has tested positive, is symptomatic or awaiting test results, please do not set recycling boxes out for collection.

The Eastern Civic Amenity Site: Now closed to the public for the disposal of household waste and recycling. The site will remain open for Christmas tree disposal only until Friday, January 8. No other materials will be accepted during this period.

Subject to government guidance, the site will reopen for business from Friday January 15, 2021 with a reduced service and once social distancing measures have been put in place. The re-use shed will remain closed to the public throughout the lockdown period. An operative will remain on site from 9.45 to 15.45 daily to enable households to collect rock salt.

Local bring banks: These will remain open.

Street cleaning: Litter bins, street sweeping and any matters related to public health or safety, will continue through Waste Services and the Parks Department. Social distancing requirements will prevent some normal operations.

Council car parks: Levels 3 and 4 in Shaw’s Brow and the Bottleneck car parks are now free of charge until further notice.

Council-owned and managed parks and open spaces: All open and available for use (subject to social distancing requirements) excluding children’s play areas. Refreshment facilities are not available.

Cemeteries and Crematorium: Restriction of attendees at services to 10 maximum. Otherwise continuing as normal. Social distancing measures to be adhered to.

Douglas golf course: Remaining open with restrictions in place. Please contact the golf course directly for more information. 675952, mvg@hotmail.co.uk.

Council allotments; Remaining open but social distancing requirements must be adhered to.

Housing service and maintenance: The Housing service team can be contacted Monday to Friday on 696435 between the hours of 8:45am and 5:15pm or by emailing Housing@Douglas.gov.im

Only urgent housing maintenance repair work is being carried out and visits to properties restricted to those considered essential. All other repairs will be logged and dealt with when safe to do so.

Sheltered accommodation: Closed to visitors for one week. Visits by Council staff are restricted but frequency of telephone contact with residents has been increased. A further communication has been issued directly to all sheltered housing residents.

Drinking water refill stations: Facilities on Douglas promenade and adjacent to the Market Hall have been disabled.

Public conveniences remain open.

Regular service updates will be provided here and on our social media channels.