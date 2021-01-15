Douglas Borough Council has today, Friday January 15, 2021, issued a service update in response to the government’s latest Covid-19 directions following a rise in infection cases in the community.

With immediate effect the kerbside collection service in Douglas and Braddan is suspended for two weeks, after which the situation will be reviewed. The service is not a statutory obligation and the decision has been taken to protect council operatives and the public from any potential transmission of the virus that might be caused through contact with the recyclable material and collection boxes. Householders are asked to stockpile their recyclables - in particular glass bottles and cans - until such time as the Council is able to resume the service.

Additionally, in support of the government’s message to ‘stay at home, unless your journey is essential’ the re-opening of the Eastern Disrict Civic Amenity Site has been delayed until further notice.

Bring banks, however, are currently remaining open.