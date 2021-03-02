There is an opportunity to contribute to making a real difference to the Douglas of the future – by standing for election to Douglas Borough Council.

On Thursday April 22, 2021 voters in Douglas will go to the polls to decide whom they want to represent them on the Council for the next four years.

To stand as a Douglas Councillor you must be on the January 1, 2020 electoral register.

Following the Council’s resolution and agreement from Tynwald to reduce the number of Councillors from 18 to 12 and the number of Wards from six to four with effect from April 22, 2021, there will be 12 vacant seats on the Council, divided between the four Wards of Douglas: Central, East, North and South.

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘To stand in this local election is a unique opportunity to be at the beginning of a new, more entrepreneurial democratic process to deliver for Douglas.

‘As a Councillor you will have a shared responsibility with your fellow Members for the wide range of services Douglas Council provides, as well as for operating within and scrutinising Committee budgets and developing policies.

‘Central to being a Councillor today, though, is partnership: with constituents, businesses, schools, voluntary organisations and the wider local community.

‘Importantly, as a democratically elected Douglas Councillor you will be in a unique position to contribute to the future economic, environmental and social wellbeing of your town and to make a real difference to people’s lives.’

Services provided by Douglas Borough Council include:

• Housing: Douglas is the island’s largest social housing authority, responsible for more than 2,300 properties.;

• The maintenance and development of the Council’s parks and green spaces across the Borough of Douglas: These include Noble’s Park; Douglas Golf Course; Pulrose playing fields; Douglas Head; Douglas

town centre garden squares; Summerhill Glen and the Marine Gardens.

• Domestic and commercial refuse collections;

• Kerbside collections of recyclable materials;

• Recycling processing at Ballacottier Operations Centre;

• Street cleaning;

• Litter bin emptying;

• Gully clearing;

• Highway verge maintenance;

• Douglas Borough Crematorium and Cemetery;

• Henry Bloom Noble Library.

Candidates’ nomination forms and information packs are available from Douglas Town Hall (once Covid restrictions lifted).

Together with the nomination papers the pack contains background and practical information about the work of the Council, including a Member’s Code of Conduct, the Committee structure and schedule of meetings.

The deadline for submitting completed nomination papers to the Chief Executive’s Department at Douglas Town Hall is 5.00 pm. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

For further information contact the Assistant Town Clerk Paul Cowin, 696310.



To find out more about Douglas Borough Council follow @DouglasBoroughCouncil on Facebook or @DouglasBoroughC on Twitter.