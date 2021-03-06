You are here:Home > News > Council News > Eastern Civic Amenity Site closed

Saturday, 06 March 2021 11:11

Council service update

Due to the increasing number of community cases of Covid-19, in order to protect Council staff and to discourage people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons, the Eastern Civic Amenity Site is now closed.

 

