Douglas Borough Council has said that the current closure of the Eastern District Civic Amenity site is an essential measure to protect the public and Council staff at a time when community transmission of Covid-19 is high.

Closing the site is in support of the government’s ‘Stay at Home’ message discouraging non-essential journeys and unnecessary contact; it is also to ensure sufficient staff are available to operate the statutory refuse collection service.

Meanwhile, the kerbside collection has been suspended because it is not a statutory service and, under the current regulations, local authorities are only permitted to undertake statutory and emergency work.

The Council will be regularly reviewing the situation in tandem with monitoring incidences of community transmission and will determine what action to take.

The Island’s bring banks remain open for the disposal of glass, cans and paper.