The Eastern District civic amenity site is to re-open with effect from Wednesday March 31, the site’s operator, Douglas Borough Council, has confirmed.

In line with all the Island’s local authority-operated civic amenity sites, the Council’s Middle River Industrial Estate site was closed when the current circuit-breaker lockdown was implemented in response to rising community cases of Covid-19 and in support of the government’s ‘Stay at Home’ message.

The decision to re-open the Island’s civic amenity sites comes as active Covid-19 case numbers and incidences of transmission are falling, thereby representing a lower and manageable risk to the sites’ users and operatives.

Only one family member and one other to help as required will be permitted on site. Social distancing and the wearing of face coverings must be adhered to, which has led to the Douglas site being re-arranged. Users are asked to follow the signs and, due to the introduction of the new public health safety measures, there are likely to be queues. Users are therefore asked to exercise patience and follow instructions from the operatives. The Island’s local authority site operators are united in their stance of zero tolerance of abuse by users towards their staff.

The Eastern District civic amenity site will be closed as usual on Good Friday, April 2 and will re-open on Saturday April 3. The site will be open on Easter Monday April 5. Summer opening hours are 8am to 6pm – last entry 5.45pm – Monday to Saturday; Sundays and bank holidays 8am to 4pm – last entry 3.45pm.

The re-use shed will, however, remain closed until further notice,