Further to Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK’s briefing held on Thursday April 15 announcing the lifting of lockdown restrictions with effect from Monday April 19, Douglas Borough Council’s kerbside recycling collection service for Douglas customers will resume on Tuesday April 20 and for Braddan customers on Thursday April 22.

Collections will be as scheduled in the kerbside calendar starting with Round 2 on Tuesday, then Round 3 on Wednesday, etc.

To ease the collection process householders are requested to place glass bottles in one container, mixed tin cans and plastic in another and any paper and brown cardboard in a third.

The Council has a limited supply of boxes and bags which can be obtained by telephoning 696445 or emailing:kerbside@douglas.gov.im

Braddan customers are asked to contact Braddan Commissioners on 852808 or email braddan@braddan.im to arrange for additional containers.

It is anticipated that there will be significant volumes of material put out for the kerbside service, which may lead to delays in collections. The Council thanks customers in advance for their continued patience and will make every effort to catch up as quickly as possible.

Please note: If any member of a household has tested positive, is symptomatic or awaiting test results, the Council asks that the recycling boxes are not put out for collection.