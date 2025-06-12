An ambitious £40 million refurbishment programme for more than 700 family homes in Willaston is continuing apace.

Douglas City Council has confirmed that, as part of efforts to support the next phase of the project, a new contractor’s site compound will, subject to planning approval, be situated on a section of recreational land off Ballanard Road and Barrule Road.

Designed to enhance safety and improve operational efficiency, the compound location has been chosen to minimise disruption to residents and reduce construction traffic through residential streets.

While the compound will temporarily occupy part of a playing field, a substantial area of open space will remain accessible to the public and pedestrian pathways will stay open throughout the works. The compound will only operate during normal working hours and noise is expected to be minimal.

Welcoming recent feedback from residents in the vicinity, the Council has reiterated that this is a temporary installation for the remainder of the project, expected to be five years. Upon completion of the works, the area will be fully reinstated as public green space.

The area is well served by a number of green spaces including the central Willaston green space and children play park, both accessible via the new active travel path and suitable for walkers and bicycles.

A Council spokesperson says it will continue to liaise with residents about the proposals and answer their queries.

‘This refurbishment initiative is more than a construction project - it is an essential investment in the future of Willaston and the surrounding community. It’s about improving the quality of lives for more than 700 families by addressing long-standing structural issues, modernising homes to a standard expected to last for at least the next 30 years, and reducing tenants’ energy bills.

‘While some disruption is unavoidable, the temporary use of part of a green space is a proportionate and necessary step in delivering a once-in-a-generation upgrade to the Island’s largest public sector housing estate.

‘This initiative has already had a transformative effect across much of Willaston and the new compound will help maintain that momentum safely and efficiently.

‘The compound’s location, offering direct access to the estate, will significantly reduce the risk associated with heavy vehicle traffic near high footfall areas, such as schools and local shops. Safety, efficiency, and community impact remain our top priorities.

‘We will continue to engage with residents to ensure their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.’

The local authority has also clarified that

Tree roots will be protected and low-level lighting will be used in line with guidance from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA)’s Ecosystem Policy Officer.

No trees will be removed to accommodate the compound.

Due to recent storm damage caused by falling trees, consultation with DEFA has resulted in the decision to remove a number of trees in the area. These will be replaced with a more suitable deep-rooted species, reducing the risk of further damage or injury.

Consultations with DEFA will be ongoing in relation to protection of any species or habitats on the site.

A new cycle and walkway link between Ballanard Road and the central park and open space in Willaston is nearing completion, further enhancing local connectivity and access.

Douglas City Council remains committed to delivering a modern, resilient and sustainable housing environment for current and future generations.