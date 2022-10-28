Douglas Borough Council provides services for domestic, commercial and bulk refuse collection as a function of the Environment and Regeneration department.

Domestic refuse collection

Please ensure wheeled bins (with lids closed) are positioned at the curtilage of the property before 6am on day of collection.

Unacceptable waste for wheeled bin collection includes:

Building waste (e.g. bricks, rubble, timber, paint tins);

Hazardous waste (e.g. syringes and certain types of clinical waste);

Side waste (e.g. refuse bags placed alongside bin).

For information about what qualifies as domestic waste, please see 'Contact Details' opposite.

Commercial refuse collection

A comprehensive commercial refuse collection service is offered at competitive rates.

The service at a glance:

Waste collection charged by weight;

Refuse bins weighed at source;

Weighing equipment conforms to Manx weights and measures regulations and subject to regular calibration checks;

Larger bins available;

Additional bins available for purchase;

Multiple collection service available;

Full audit trail can be provided.

Bank Holiday Refuse Collections for 2022

Please find below the day for the wheelie bin refuse collection for this year’s Bank Holidays.

Make sure that your wheelie bin is out ready for collection on the night before.

Bulk waste collection

A domestic and commercial bulk waste collection service is provided for waste items that cannot be accommodated in wheeled bins or taken by the householder to the civic amenity site.

Acceptable bulk waste examples:

Large furniture items;

Televisions;

Refrigerators and freezers.

Unacceptable bulk waste examples

Chairs / sofa's with reclining foot rests

Bed setee's with pull out section for mattress

Loose garden waste;

Building waste.

All bulk waste collections, domestic and commercial, attract a charge.

All bulk waste items will be inspected, cost-assessed and invoiced by a waste management official.

All bulk waste collections are undertaken on a pre-payment basis only.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do with bulky/excess domestic waste?

Excess/bulkier items should be taken to the eastern district civic amenity site.

Can domestic customers buy lockable bins?

Yes, there is a charge of £48.80, the lock is fitted to your existing bin and two keys are provided. There will be an additional charge if the keys are lost. please see 'Contact Details' opposite.

Where can I find information about collection times?

For collection schedules please see 'Contact Details' opposite.