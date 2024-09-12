Civic Sunday will be marked in the Island’s capital in September.

It will be the first time St Mary’s Catholic Church has hosted the occasion since it was granted Cathedral status.

The honour was bestowed by Pope Francis after Douglas was officially named a City by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Douglas City Council’s annual commemoration will be held on Sunday, 22nd September, led by the Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare JP.

Representatives of other local authorities, government departments, ex-Service and charitable organisations, and members of the public are invited to attend.

Following a parade from City Hall in Ridgeway Street, led by Douglas Town Band, the Civic Service will begin at 11am at St Mary’s Church, conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, the head of the Catholic Church in the Island, Monsignor John Devine.

Members of the public wishing to attend are asked to be at the Church no later than 10.30am.

The Worshipful the Mayor said: ‘It is most fitting that the City of Douglas now has a Cathedral and we are delighted to be holding our annual Civic Service at St Mary’s and extend an open invitation to members of the public.

‘This will be an inclusive community event for people of all faiths or none.’

Madam Mayor has selected three local causes for her 2024-25 charity appeal: Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity, The Manx Housing Trust and Samaritans Isle of Man, and is hosting a variety of fundraisers during her term of office.