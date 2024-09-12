In the place where it all began, the city of Douglas – the birthplace of the RNLI – has received two award-winning roses to commemorate the charity’s 200th anniversary.

The orange/gold roses, named ‘With Courage’ by the charity’s supporters in homage to one of the RNLI’s key values and the words of founder Sir William Hillary who said: ‘With courage, nothing is impossible’, are now on display on Marine Garden 1 on Douglas Promenade.

Planted near the RNLI commemorative bronze, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution donated two rose bushes to Douglas City Council after the organisation teamed up with award-winning UK grower Peter Beales to create a new rose to celebrate 200 years of saving lives at sea.

He gifted a total of 250 roses, supporters of which are able to buy from his website, with 20% of proceeds going to the RNLI.

As a Douglas resident, Sir William witnessed first-hand the treacherous nature of the sea, witnessing dozens of shipwrecks around the Manx coast and saved many lives with the help of locals.

Ever since, the Island has had an inextricable link to saving lives at sea.

Councillor Andrew Bentley, chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘The rich nautical heritage of the Island cannot be better summed up than the lifesaving and fundraising work the RNLI carries out in Manx seas and the countless hours given by dedicated volunteer lifeboat crews in our Island community.

‘As a local authority, we are delighted that this collaboration with Peter Beales has resulted in this beautiful rose which perfectly commemorates the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and one of the RNLI’s values which its crews exemplify every day.

‘As the recent award of nine prestigious Green Flags demonstrates, City Council staff have done a wonderful job of ensuring our parks and green spaces are at their best, contributing towards our beautiful city for everyone to enjoy. The ‘With Courage’ roses are a perfect addition.’