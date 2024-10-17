A fireworks spectacular is set to bring sparkle to the capital this November.



The free-to-attend annual display will be held on Tuesday, November 5 – sponsored by Celton Manx for the 12th consecutive year.



Set to music from the movies, the dazzling display will light up the night sky over Douglas from 7.30pm when fireworks will be lit from Douglas beach (Broadway slip).



The crowd-pleasing event will begin at 7.00pm when Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron- Teare, and Bill Mummery, Celton Manx Chief Executive Officer, will judge the Best Guy competition with prizes up for grabs for the top three.



Regeneration and Community Committee Chair, Councillor Andrew Bentley, said: ‘The annual fireworks display in the capital is always a firm favourite with young and old alike and this year promises to dazzle the crowds again.



‘Of course, it is the generosity of Celton Manx, as principal sponsor of this event, which helps the Council bring the magic to life and once again we are extremely grateful for the firm’s ongoing support.



‘Our partnership has helped this night develop into one of the highlights in the Island’s community calendar, all in a safe and secure setting.’



For the best view of the spectacle, crowds are encouraged to gather at Harris Promenade where there will be catering outlets.



‘For more than a decade now we have seen first-hand how the annual fireworks display entertains and thrills people of all ages,’ added Mr Mummery.



‘As a company which has its headquarters in the east of the Island, and which continues to invest in the local community in a variety of ways, we also appreciate the importance of backing an event which attracts people from all over the Island to Douglas and which has the power to benefit local hospitality businesses.

