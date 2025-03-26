An election will be held in Douglas City Council’s South Ward next month.

Voters in the capital will go to the polls on Thursday, 24th April to decide who they want to represent them on the Island’s largest local authority.

Nominations have now closed for 12 vacant seats, split between the four Wards (Central, East, North and South Douglas).

In North and East Douglas, six candidates came forward and will be elected unopposed, beginning a four-year term of office from May 1.

In Central Ward, two candidates came forward therefore a By-Election will be required to fill the vacancy.

South Douglas will be contested by:

Mr Steven Crellin *

Mr David Cretney

Mr Karel Ver Elst

Mr William Smedley

North Douglas:

Mr Falk Horning *

Ms Janet Thommeny *

Mr Peter Washington * (All elected unopposed)

East Douglas:

Mr Devon Watson *

Mrs Fenella Logan

Ms Susan Kewin (All elected unopposed)

Central Douglas (by-election required):

Mrs Natalie Byron *

Mr Mark Wheeler

* Indicates current Councillor

Douglas City Council is responsible for various functions, facilities and services in the capital including refuse and recycling collections, social housing, street lighting, parks and open spaces, playgrounds and other leisure facilities, public and civic events and off-street car parking.

Details about polling stations will be released in due course.