Members of the public are being thanked for their valuable input into exciting plans to revamp three of the seafront gardens on Douglas Promenade.



An official planning application is due to be submitted later this month as part of a Douglas City Council initiative to regenerate two of the six Marine Gardens - Marine Gardens No. 4 and No. 5 - and Queen's Promenade Gardens.



It follows two public consultation events organised by the local authority last summer when residents were able to view a display of potential designs and talk to the design team (ERZ Studio Ltd) behind the project.



These provided the chance to contribute and shape the designs before proposals were finalised, three different concepts combining opportunities for play, activity and relaxation, situated within complementary planting and sheltered spaces, were presented for each of the three sites featuring three key principles:

An iconic landmark play area in Marine Garden 4

A diverse garden with activity for urban sports and play for all ages in Marine Garden 5

taking inspiration from the work of Archibald Knox

A space with an identity and flexible use aimed to create a greater sense of arrival and destination at Queen’s Gardens.

After the proposed designs gained approval from the Council’s Executive Committee, plans for the scheme have now been finalised and plans officially lodged with the planning committee.



Council Leader Claire Wells said: ‘In a nutshell, the public spoke and we listened. In partnership with ERZ Studio, we were thrilled with the response from residents as it was imperative those with an interest had their say to inform and shape our plans and they have done just that.



‘In fact, the proposal for Garden No 5 was completely revised after the initial concept didn’t fully meet the expectations of the public or stakeholders. As a result, the team developed a softer,



more gardenesque character, featuring Art Nouveau-inspired forms and abundant seating areas, reflecting the consultation feedback.



‘Over the two in-depth consultation engagement events, we captured as many views as possible and managed to talk to nearly 600 people face-to-face, while more than 120 questionnaires were completed.



‘This allowed the public to tell us which options they liked or disliked, how they may like to see some options combined, and allowed us to tailor the design and create a “bespoke” outcome accordingly.



‘The general feedback was positive and proposals were warmly received with some caveats that have been addressed going forward. A sincere thank you to everyone who took the time to attend the consultation events and, of course, for your informative feedback.’



Proposals for Marine Garden No. 4, located on Loch Promenade within the walled sunken gardens, feature a rejuvenated play area that appeals to a wide range of ages and abilities within a garden setting, including sensory, exploratory and social play.



Influenced on the seafaring history of the bay, based around the story of the Tower of Refuge, feedback centred on the need for a diverse approach to play with challenging equipment, but also a playful landscape for exploration.



Also incorporated in the plans are quieter breakout spaces for families to relax with sheltered seating for carers and parents allowing residents to enjoy the prom on wet or windy days.



At the forefront of the design for Marine Garden No. 5, the smallest of the sunken gardens, is a unique garden space with a focus on activity that appeals to younger adults.



The proposed layout allows for varied routes and sub-spaces through the garden with social seating, surrounded by enclosed planting. The additional layer to the design is its capability to informally accommodate occasional urban sports and wheeled sports fraternity like scooters, skateboards and roller skates.



Based around the principle of encouraging increased activity especially for younger people and families, the design takes inspiration from Archibald Knox with a series of attractive carved panels reflecting his work.



The design options for Queen’s Promenade Gardens aim to enhance the sense of arrival and create a true destination at the promenade’s end. The vision is to establish a space with a distinct identity, offering flexible use for both residents and visitors.



Public feedback highlighted a lack of seating, usable areas and character. The updated design directly addresses these concerns by incorporating inviting spaces for relaxation, encouraging focused activities and enhancing the garden’s journey to create variety and interest along the promenade.



A total of £1.47 million has been budgeted for the whole scheme, across the three sites, and is included in the local authority’s Capital Programme.



While a number of flood protection and sea defence proposals are already being progressed by the City Council and the Department of Infrastructure, careful consideration has also been applied to the garden designs to help mitigate potential future flooding issues.



A Design and Access Statement will accompany the application providing comprehensive details such as site analysis, design development, flood management and conservation area considerations.



‘The Marine Gardens and Queen’s Gardens form a series of important spaces on the promenade, not only as an important part of the public realm but also as the gateway to the Isle of Man,’ added Councillor Wells.



‘We believe this application reflects the rich history and heritage of Douglas Bay and the wider capital, respecting its historical integrity while also looking forward and reflecting the changing needs of local people and visitors to the Isle of Man.



‘We all strive for Douglas to be a desirable place to live, work and visit, supporting the regeneration of its built environment which is why we want to create a series of gardens with a strong identity and, ultimately, look forward to seeing the thoughts and feelings of the public become a reality.’