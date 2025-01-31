A ‘budget to prioritise residents, sustain the community and its future’ has been announced today (Friday) by Douglas City Council.



At its annual rate setting meeting, Members this morning voted unanimously to set a rate levy of 602 pence in the pound, an increase of 29p, for the 2025-26 financial year.





It was described by Council Leader, Councillor Mrs Claire Wells, as a ‘balanced, responsible and sustainable’ budget for the capital which would ensure all essential services were delivered for those who live and work in the City.She added that while supporting and enhancing the lives of those in the Island’s community was its cornerstone, there would always be one eye on preparing and safeguarding for the future and a desire to look ahead with confidence and ambition.



Councillor Wells pointed out the Council was keen to ease the pressure on ratepayers via prudent financial management and acknowledged that more than half of the increase was down to charges either imposed on the local authority or from wider financial pressures outside its control.



Addressing the Chamber this morning, Councillor Wells said: ‘The Douglas of 2025 and beyond will be distinguished by the Council’s investment in the community. In our quality of life. And in doing what we can to protect and enhance our all-too fragile and vulnerable natural environment.



‘The team here has been working hard to deliver a balanced budget for 2025/26 and is wholly committed to protecting and delivering services which matter most to residents.’



The final budget of the current Council, ahead of April’s election, Cllr Wells revealed that, during this term, 364 homes had been allocated to those in housing need, demonstrating the Council’s desire and commitment to provide quality, affordable and efficient homes – a commitment she said was emphatic with £12.4 million of the £16.4 million earmarked for Capital projects in the next financial year allocated to housing.



She also outlined the efforts of the Island’s largest local authority to bring in Single Status as part of its commitment to comply with the Equality Act and harmonise pay scales.





Following negotiations, she revealed a move to implement the scheme was now ‘on the home straight’.



‘Striking the balance between providing fairly for the community, improving our infrastructure and enhancing and protecting our environment was pivotal in this budget as our frontline services play a vital role in supporting ratepayers through challenging times.



'The Budget we have presented today ensures the rate remains at a realistic level and provides value for money for our ratepayers in this, our City, the capital of the Isle of Man which I and many others are proud to call home.’

Read the full speech by clicking here

