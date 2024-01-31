A ‘budget of sustainability and resilience’ has been announced today (Wednesday) by Douglas City Council.

At its annual rate setting meeting, Members this morning voted to set a rate levy of 573 pence in the pound, an increase of 64p, for the 2024-25 financial year.

Addressing the Chamber, Council Leader, Councillor Mrs Claire Wells, said the impact of financial pressures and charges from elsewhere were affecting all local authorities but the Council remained committed to and focused on delivering essential public services for Douglas and the wider community.

Citing four priorities – supporting the community, providing good quality services, helping the City’s economy thrive and strive towards a greener, more sustainable future – Mrs Wells said the rate had been set as ‘responsible and economical as possible’.

She also called upon Central Government to act in a more timely manner and provide multi-year strategies on pay and housing rents to help make planning easier.

‘As Councillors we have a duty to provide services for all our residents, not only for those living in our City today but also to ensure sustainability for those living in our City in the years ahead,’ she explained.

‘This budget provides us with an opportunity to show how, even in challenging times, we can collaboratively and successfully, as a Council, support residents of the capital and the Island.

‘It is imperative to keep one eye on the “here and now” while being mindful of the period ahead. That is achieved by a combination of maintaining frontline services and managing the rising costs of services, while also protecting future generations to ensure we still have a thriving Douglas City in years to come for our children and grandchildren.

‘Reserves have to be protected and built up so there is sufficient resilience to tackle any unforeseen events. To do otherwise would simply be storing up problems for tomorrow.

‘Despite a relentless rise in costs imposed elsewhere, we will never be complacent in the management of public finances and our valued ratepayers’ monies.’

