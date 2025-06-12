Douglas City Council has confirmed changes to its popular hanging basket programme for summer 2025 due to operational reasons.



While vibrant displays will remain in key locations such as the Promenade, Victoria Street, the War Memorial, City Hall and Legislative Buildings, there will be a temporary reduction in peripheral areas to support operational resilience.



As a result, the number of hanging baskets will be reduced. The Council says this is a pragmatic one-year adjustment that avoids costly outsourcing, supports longer-term workforce development and ensures essential green space services are maintained during the busiest period of the year.



All baskets continue to be produced in-house at Ballaughton Nursery, which will also supply a limited number to local businesses on a commercial basis.



The decision reflects the Council’s commitment to:

Managing and maintaining high-quality parks and green spaces,

Supporting local biodiversity and pollinators,

Improving operational efficiency,

Ensuring Douglas remains a thriving and welcoming capital.

Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Councillor Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare JP, said: ‘We remain firmly committed to ensuring Douglas is a clean, green and attractive place to live, work and visit.



‘The temporary measure for 2025 addresses operational challenges brought about by national employment legislation changes, which have added pressure to staffing during the busiest time of year.

‘Scaling back the number of hanging baskets allows us to maintain essential services, avoid the need for short term hires or outsourcing and continue delivering a high standard of care across our parks and open spaces.



‘This is a short-term, practical step to balance the City’s visual appeal with service sustainability. The programme will be reviewed after the 2025 season as part of our long-term workforce planning.



‘Ultimately, this is about striking a balance, preserving the city’s vibrancy while ensuring we can continue to deliver high-quality public services efficiently.’