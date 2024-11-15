‘Neither have sought recognition but both are fully deserving because they have inspired others and made a hugely positive contribution in a range of different ways. Congratulations one and
all.’
Kelly and Kian are just champion!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
‘Neither have sought recognition but both are fully deserving because they have inspired others and made a hugely positive contribution in a range of different ways. Congratulations one and
-
15-11-2024
Kelly and Kian are just champion!
-
07-11-2024
Former housing site to be sold
-
05-11-2024
Capital to Honour its War Heroes
-
17-10-2024
Fireworks spectacular set to brighten the sky in Douglas
-
17-10-2024
Douglas hosts action-packed Civic visit
-
12-09-2024
Final Chance to Nominate Community Champion and Young Hero
-
12-09-2024
Cathedral to host Civic Sunday for first time
-
12-09-2024
Public asked to contribute to emerging designs for Marine and Queen's Promenade Gardens
-
12-09-2024
Douglas City Garden 'Rose' to the Occasion
-
05-08-2024
Annual Summerland Memorial Service on August 2
-
05-08-2024
Green flags to fly high as Douglas receives coveted accolade
-
05-08-2024
Sun, sand and fun set for Douglas Beach Day
-
05-08-2024
Douglas and Jersey strengthen ties during Island visit
-
05-06-2024
Special Beacon to light up Douglas to commemorate D-Day Anniversary
-
22-05-2024
Council to mark centenary of iconic War Memorial
-
15-05-2024
Mayor of Douglas launches 2024-25 fundraising appeal
-
14-05-2024
Douglas Council exploring Pulrose Pavilion options
-
14-05-2024
Natalie Byron-Teare re-elected as Mayor of Douglas
-
13-03-2024
Douglas to Welcome Her Majesty Queen Camilla
-
31-01-2024
Douglas sets rate at 573p for 2024-25