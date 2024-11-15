Kelly Quaye and Kian Morris are the 2024 Capital Community Champions!

The inspirational duo were selected by a panel of judges as Douglas’ Community Champion and Young Hero respectively.

Set up to recognise the capital’s unsung heroes, the Douglas City Council initiative recognises those who go above and beyond to help others, often under the radar.

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, J.P. presented the awards during a special ceremony in the Council Chamber.

Kian, 15, was nominated for the Young Hero honour after overcoming a series of significant personal challenges and for his work with the Isle of Play charity team where he has mentored children who have encountered similar difficulties.

His work has helped them develop practical skills and gain new found confidence and he has since become a staple part of the Isle of Play team, delivering daily Forest School sessions.

In addition, after being unable to attend school for a number of years, Kian has now been able to return to his studies and is working towards his GCSEs.

Praised for a ‘natural presence and charisma’ and communication skills which belie his years, Kian received the Young Hero prize – awarded to a young person deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to the local community.

Meanwhile, Kelly Quaye was named Community Champion for her work with Manx Mencap and Autism Initiatives, for whom she spearheaded a successful summer holiday activity scheme for children with learning disabilities.

As well as helping organise various sessions ranging from play to sport and sailing to carriage driving, Kelly was acknowledged for her passion to build safe spaces where young people have opportunities to try new activities and families can join forces to connect and share their experiences.

The Community Champion accolade recognises a Douglas ratepayer who has made a significant difference.

In extending congratulations to all of the finalists, the Mayor said: ‘It is very much a cliché but selecting the recipients for these two awards gets harder with each passing year and I know the panel, who had more entries than ever to consider, will fully agree.

‘They will also fully agree that judging such inspirational individuals is a heartwarming task and it really was wonderful to meet Kian and Kelly and their families, along with those who nominated them.

‘Neither have sought recognition but both are fully deserving because they have inspired others and made a hugely positive contribution in a range of different ways. Congratulations one and

all.’