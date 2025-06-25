Do you know someone in Douglas who goes above and beyond for others?



The search is on to find two local heroes as nominations open for the 2025 Douglas Community Awards, an initiative that recognises individuals making a real impact in the Island’s capital.



Now in their fourth year, the awards will recognise a Community Champion, someone who lives in Douglas and goes out of their way to support others, and a Young Hero, a local young person aged 15 or under who’s made a positive difference in the community.



Launching this year’s awards, newly appointed Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Steven Crellin, is calling on the public to help celebrate those whose efforts often go unnoticed.



“There are so many people doing incredible things to help others, from neighbours quietly supporting the vulnerable, to young people leading fundraising efforts or standing up for the environment,” said the Mayor. “These awards are our way of recognising the impact they have and saying thank you.”



The scope is intentionally broad. Nominations are welcomed for individuals who support those in need, give up their time to volunteer, show exceptional kindness, mentor or inspire others, or work to improve the community or environment in any way.



Entries are open until 18 July 2025, after which a judging panel, chaired by the Mayor, will choose the winners. The awards will be presented in September.



The judging criteria will consider the dedication shown by nominees, the number of people they’ve helped, and any challenges they’ve overcome along the way.



“Douglas is full of people who make things better simply by caring, giving and taking action. We want to hear their stories,” the Mayor added. “These awards are a chance to highlight those positive contributions and encourage a spirit of community across the town.”



For further information, contact democraticservices@douglas.gov.im or telephone 696313.