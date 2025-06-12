A key development in the long-term protection of Douglas’ historic seafront could move a step closer later this month.



Douglas City Council’s Executive Committee has resolved to progress to the design stage for a modern flood protection scheme for the Marine Gardens.



The Marine Gardens Flood Protection Scheme - part of the broader Douglas Promenade regeneration project – proposes replacing ageing wooden storm boards with high-strength structural glass panels and slot-in aluminium barriers, providing a more durable and aesthetically fitting defence against rising sea levels and storm surges.



The local authority’s Executive Committee has proposed a further £32,000 is allocated from its General Revenue Reserve Fund to cover detailed design fees.



Originally constructed in the early 1930s, the Marine Gardens were deliberately designed at a lower level than the Promenade Walkway to provide shelter from the coastal winds. However, that design makes them increasingly vulnerable to flooding, especially as climate change drives more frequent and severe weather events.



A number of flood protection and sea defence proposals are being progressed by the City Council and the Department of Infrastructure and an overall £350,000 project is included in the Council’s approved Capital Programme.



‘While some members considered a like-for-like replacement of the timber boards, the Executive Committee believes modern materials better reflect the quality of recent Promenade upgrades,’ Leader of the Council, Councillor Devon Watson explained. ‘It’s a smart, forward-thinking investment that will provide lasting value for the capital.’



Councillors are confident the upgraded flood barriers will protect the area while enhancing the promenade’s appearance with a cleaner, more modern look.