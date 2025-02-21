Ahead of April’s local authority elections, Douglas City Council is to host three informal drop-in sessions for aspiring Councillors.

These will be held at City Hall next Friday (February 28) between midday and 2pm and the following Tuesday (March 4) from midday-2pm and 5pm-7pm.

Senior officers will be on hand at all three sessions to answer questions about the role and responsibilities of a Councillor, as well as the functions and structure of the Island’s largest local authority and advice on the election process.

An information/nomination pack for potential candidates is also available to download on the Douglas City Council website douglas.gov.im/index.php/the-council/upcoming-elections

Douglas City Council is responsible for various functions, facilities and services in the capital including refuse and recycling collections, social housing, street lighting, parks and open spaces, playgrounds and other leisure facilities, public and civic events and off-street car parking.

Douglas Council will have 12 vacant seats, across four wards (Central, East, North and South) with voters due to head to the polls on Thursday, April 24.

The local authority elections in April provide a platform to make a tangible difference. By serving on Douglas City Council, you can make your voice heard and influence decisions that will help shape the future of your community.

The Council looks forward to welcoming those who are interested in standing for election to answer their queries in a relaxed setting and hope these sessions provide a suitable opportunity to discuss various aspects of what the role involves.

Nomination forms will be available from March 13 at City Hall and the Council’s website. The closing date for nominations is Tuesday, March 26 at 1pm.

Successful candidates will be invited to attend induction sessions which will take place on Monday 28th and Wednesday, 30th April, 2025.

You can contact the Crown and Elections Unit on 685754 or at www.gov.im/registertovote for more information or to check if you are registered.