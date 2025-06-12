Three local charities are set to benefit from a year of fundraising by the newly elected Mayor of Douglas, Mr Councillor Steven Robert Crellin, JP.



At a reception in Douglas City Hall, held to mark the launch of his 2025–26 charity appeal, the Mayor welcomed representatives from Dot’s Dream Foundation, Riding for the Disabled and Hospice Isle of Man.



The funds raised through a series of events and initiatives over the coming year will support the work of these charities, each of which plays a vital role in the Island community.



Dot’s Dream Foundation, launched in memory of former Mayor of Douglas Dorothy (Dot) Pitts, was founded by her family following her passing. During her own Mayoral term in 2008–09, Mrs Pitts raised more than £36,000 for local causes, despite facing her own serious health challenges. Dot’s Dream, established by her son Steven Pitts, aims to continue her legacy by supporting individuals on the Island with life-changing illnesses.



Riding for the Disabled gives children and young people with disabilities the chance to experience the joy and therapeutic benefits of horse riding. The charity helps to improve physical strength, coordination and balance, while also building confidence, communication skills and a sense of achievement.



Hospice Isle of Man provides essential care and support for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, delivering both in-patient and community-based palliative services for individuals and their families.



At the launch, the Mayor, Mr Councillor Steven Crellin JP, said: 'I wanted to choose meaningful charities that have a real impact on the lives of people across our Island. The Mayoral Appeal is all about raising awareness and supporting the important work these organisations do. Each charity is close to my heart, with my own family having been affected by the issues they address.



‘We’ll be deciding on this year’s events soon, and we’re keen to explore new ideas and expand what we do. I’m looking forward to working together over the coming months to raise both awareness and funds.’



To find out more about the Mayor’s fundraising appeal and upcoming events, visit the Mayor of Douglas Facebook page.