The countdown is on to nominate someone for the Douglas City Council 2024 Community Awards.

It’s the third year of the initiative which shines the spotlight on unsung heroes in the capital.

The Awards, for which nominations are accepted up until Saturday, September 28, recognise a Community Champion; a Douglas ratepayer who has made a significant difference and a Young Hero; a young person aged 15 or under who resides in Douglas, who has also made an outstanding contribution to the local community.

The criteria is wide open and can range from someone who helps the vulnerable or disadvantaged to those inspirational mentors who empower our youth.

It can include dedicated volunteers and tireless fundraisers who selflessly give their time to support others, whether that be in musical, sporting or other endeavours, or environmental advocates working to protect our natural surroundings.

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, J.P. will chair a three-person panel to determine the winners, which will be announced at a prize presentation in the autumn.

She said: ‘Recognising those who make a real difference in our community and make a positive contribution to the lives of others, often under the radar, is something my Council colleagues and I are keen to celebrate and we want to hear about it.

‘We have already received a healthy list of nominations and, with just a few weeks remaining until nominations close, it’s not too late to put somebody forward.

‘It is so heartwarming to learn of all the individuals that go above and beyond every day in our city, dedicating countless hours of their time to charity or to help others at any opportunity. I already know we are going to have a very difficult job selecting this year’s Community Champion and Young Hero.

Nomination forms can be found at: http://douglas.gov.im/

The individual must live in Douglas, although nominations can be made from all Island residents.

For further information, contact democraticservices@douglas.gov.im or telephone 696311.