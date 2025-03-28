Douglas City Council has officially endorsed the agreement to implement Single Status across its workforce, marking a significant milestone.

This agreement finalises the Council’s extensive negotiations with Unite the Union and Unison, and all employees will benefit from improved terms and conditions of service, with many of the manual and craft workforce seeing an immediate increase in pay, retrospectively applied from January 2020.

Council Leader Claire Wells said: ‘Today’s announcement is excellent news and a position we have been moving towards for quite some time as part of our commitment to harmonise pay structures and terms and conditions of service. The agreement aligns with the principles of the Equality Act and reinforces the Council’s dedication to fairness and equality.

‘Indeed, over the past five years this is a project that senior managers, fully supported by the Council, have worked diligently on to ensure equal pay for equal work across our organisation.’

The Leader also recognised the workforce as the Council's most valuable asset, noting that this agreement reflects its commitment to being a competitive and equitable employer.

The Council has expressed its gratitude to Union officials for encouraging trust and mutual respect throughout the negotiation process.