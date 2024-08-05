Douglas City Council will host its annual memorial service next month to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Summerland fire.



The ceremony, on Friday, August 2, will remember both those who lost their lives and those who were impacted by the 1973 tragedy.



Her Worship, the Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, JP, will welcome guests ahead of the short service, to be held at the Kaye Memorial Garden on Queen’s Promenade at 6.45pm, with prayers led by the Mayor’s Chaplain, Monsignor John Devine.



It will conclude with Her Worship laying a wreath on behalf of the Council at the foot of the memorial with further wreaths laid in honour of the victims by Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole- Wilson and a survivor of the fire, Ruth McQuillan-Wilson.



Members of the public are welcome to attend the service at the memorial, which was first placed in the Gardens by the Council in 1998 to commemorate those who lost their lives, before being replaced with a more fitting monument in 2013.



Anyone planning to attend is asked to be present by no later than 6.35pm.



Council Leader Claire Wells said: ‘As a Council we are unified in our desire to pay a respectful tribute to those who were forever touched by a tragedy that claimed 50 lives.



‘What happened at Summerland continues to resonate for both survivors and the relatives of those who died and it is important an annual tribute is held in their memory.’