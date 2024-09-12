Members of the public will next month have another chance to contribute and give their views on the emerging plans to revamp Douglas Promenade.

Douglas City Council intends to improve the Marine Gardens No. 4 and No. 5, and Queen's Promenade Gardens, as part of a £1.4 million project to regenerate Douglas Promenade.

In July this year, three different concepts were presented for each of the three sites, aimed at beginning a discussion about potential designs, gaining feedback from the public and a wide range of stakeholders in the process.

Information gained from the initial public event has formed the basis for the design concepts moving forward and Douglas City Council has now confirmed the design team (erz Studio Ltd) will return to the Island on September 7 & 8.

This will give members of the public the chance to comment and contribute before the design is finalised ahead of a planning application being submitted towards the end of 2024.

On both days, the team will be based at the Strand Shopping Centre from 11.30am until 3.30pm where there will be a display of the designs to date.

Council Leader, Claire Wells, said: ‘This is another opportunity for members of the public to have their say on what are exciting plans and we are very keen to hear feedback and encourage people to come along and share their views.

‘The ambition is to create a leisure and recreation space for the whole community to enjoy, incorporate a new planting scheme, provide seating and areas for relaxing, encourage play for children of all ages and provide shelters from the weather.