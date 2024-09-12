Public asked to contribute to emerging designs for Marine and Queen's Promenade Gardens
-
12-09-2024
Final Chance to Nominate Community Champion and Young Hero
-
12-09-2024
Cathedral to host Civic Sunday for first time
-
12-09-2024
-
Douglas City Garden 'Rose' to the Occasion
-
05-08-2024
Annual Summerland Memorial Service on August 2
-
05-08-2024
Green flags to fly high as Douglas receives coveted accolade
-
05-08-2024
Sun, sand and fun set for Douglas Beach Day
-
05-08-2024
Douglas and Jersey strengthen ties during Island visit
-
05-06-2024
Special Beacon to light up Douglas to commemorate D-Day Anniversary
-
22-05-2024
Council to mark centenary of iconic War Memorial
-
15-05-2024
Mayor of Douglas launches 2024-25 fundraising appeal
-
14-05-2024
Douglas Council exploring Pulrose Pavilion options
-
14-05-2024
Natalie Byron-Teare re-elected as Mayor of Douglas
-
13-03-2024
Douglas to Welcome Her Majesty Queen Camilla
-
31-01-2024
Douglas sets rate at 573p for 2024-25
-
30-01-2024
Official Douglas welcome to mark bicentenary of RNLI
-
20-12-2023
Shine bright - praise for Capital's christmas lights
-
20-12-2023
Council announces dates for festive refuse and recycling collections
-
20-12-2023
Mayor urges business support for 'inspiring' young people
-
23-10-2023
Capital to Honour its War Heroes