Douglas Town Hall Reception

2019

Monday 23 December – normal hours

Tuesday 24 December – 8.45am to 4pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 25, 26 and 27 December - closed

Monday 30 December - normal hours

Tuesday December 31 - 8.45am to 4pm

2020

Wednesday 1 January – closed

Thursday 2 January onwards – normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am – 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Finance and Housing Department Payments Counter

2019

Monday and Tuesday 23 and 24 December – normal hours

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 25, 26 and 27 December - closed

Monday and Tuesday December 30 and 31 - normal hours

2020

Wednesday 1 January - closed

Thursday 2 January onwards- normal hours

Normal opening hours are 11.00am to 2.30pm Monday – Thursday; 9.30am to 2.30pm Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Housing Service

2019

Monday 23 December - normal hours

Tuesday 24 December - 8.45am to 4pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 25, 26 and 27 December - closed

Monday 30 December - normal hours

Tuesday December 31 - 8.45am to 4pm

2020

Wednesday 1 January - closed

Thursday 2 January onwards - normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am – 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Also see above for counter opening times for housing payments and queries.

Out of normal hours, in cases of serious emergency only, tenants may call 671000, or for central heating emergencies 696498.

Henry Bloom Noble Library

2019

Friday and Saturday 20 and 21 December - normal hours

Monday 23 December - normal hours

Tuesday 24 December - 8.30am to 4pm

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 25, 26, 27 and 28 December - closed

Monday 30 December - normal hours

Tuesday 31 December - 8.30am to 4pm

2020

Wednesday 1 January - closed

Thursday 2 January onwards - normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.30am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10am to 7pm Thursday; 9am to 4pm Saturday. Closed Sundays and public holidays.

Douglas Town Centre Management

2019

Monday 23 December - normal hours

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 24, 25, 26 and 27 December - closed.

Monday and Tuesday 30 and 31 December - closed

2020

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 1, 2 and 3 January - closed

Monday 6 January onwards - normal hours

Normal opening hours are 8.45am to 5.15pm Monday – Friday. Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

Cemeteries

The Book of Remembrance, Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road:

Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8.00am – 3.50pm.

Cemetery Access - Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road and Lawn Cemetery, Johnny Watterson Lane:

Open daily throughout the Christmas and New Year period, 8.00am – 3.50pm.

Borough Cemetery Office, Glencrutchery Road:

2019

Monday and Tuesday 23 and 24 December - normal hours

Wedneday, Thursday and Friday, 25, 26 and 27 December – closed

Monday and Tuesday 30 and 31 December - normal hours

2020

Wednesday 1 January – closed

Thursday 2 January onwards - normal hours

Normal office opening hours are 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday. Closed Saturdays; Sundays and public holidays.

Domestic Refuse Collection

2019

Monday and Tuesday 23 and 24 December - normal collection

Wednesday 25 December - collection will be on Saturday 28 December

Thursday and Friday 26 and 27 December - normal collection

Monday and Tuesday 30 and 31 December - normal collection

2020

Wednesday 1 January - collection will be on Saturday 4 January

Thursday 2 January onwards - normal collection

Kerbside Collection

2019

Wednesday 25 December - collection will be on Monday 23 December (Round 8)

Thursday 26 December - collection will be on Saturday 28 December (Round 9)

Friday December 27 - collection will be on Monday 30 December (Round 10)

Tuesday 31 December - normal collection (Round 2)

2020

Wednesday 1 January - collection will be on Monday 6 January 2019 (Round 3)

Tuesday 2 January onwards - normal collection

Domestic recyclable waste can also be taken to the bring sites at the Grandstand, Shoprite in Victoria Road and Tesco.

All collections are as listed in the new calendar. Householders not in receipt of a calendar should telephone 696445.

Containers and bags containing only one type of material may be left out in addition to the kerbside boxes. No mixed contents please.

Eastern Civic Amenity Site

The site will be closed on 25 and 26 December 2019 and on 1 January 2020

On all other days it will operate as normal between 8.00am and 4pm. (Last entry 15 minutes before)

Disposal of natural Christmas trees

PLEASE DON’T BIN OR DUMP YOUR NATURAL CHRISTMAS TREE.

On Saturday January 11 2020 Douglas Borough Council will collect ‘FREE OF CHARGE’ natural Christmas trees from Douglas households at the following times and locations:

Noble’s Park (Grandstand car park)

9.00am – 9.45am

Governor’s Hill (adjacent to play area)

10.00am – 10.45am

Willaston (Snaefell Road – opposite shops)

11.00am – 11.45am

Farmhill (Stevenson’s Way)

12 noon – 12.45pm

Anagh Coar (car park)

1.00pm -1.45pm

Pulrose (shops)

2.00pm – 2.45pm

Central Promenade (walkway opposite Palace Hotel and Casino)

3.00pm – 3.45pm

Lord Street car park (adjacent to Barbary Coast)

4.00pm – 4.30pm

You may also deposit your Christmas tree for recycling at the civic amenity site at Middle River Industrial Estate, Douglas. Between October 1st and March 31st, the site is open from 08:00-15:45 seven days a week. The site is closed on New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Tynwald Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Douglas Borough Council will re-use the chipped material on its parks and gardens and in Summerhill Glen.