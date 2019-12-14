Fashion store Claire Christian went full-on festive fabulous to take this year’s Best Dressed Christmas window competition.

Kenneth Kaiser from Claire Christian, Kimberley Moughtin of Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, Ian Rowley of Billboards, Claire Christian and Julie Stokes from Manx Breast Cancer Support Group

Nine retailers entered the challenge organised by Douglas Town Centre Management and sponsored for the second year in succession by Billboards.im, the digital signage ‘out-of-home advertising’ specialists who provided the winning store with one month’s free advertising on their town centre network.

Claire Christian has, however, kindly chosen to donate their prize to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.

Billboards’ Ian Rowley said: ‘All the entrants pulled out the stops to create eye-catching windows. Our congratulations to Claire Christian for winning with their outstanding display and we look forward to offering Manx Breast Cancer Support Group the opportunity to advertise on our popular network throughout Douglas town centre. It’s been great to have been able to work again with Douglas Town Centre Management in our role as sponsors of the competition; this is a contest which we believe really adds to the Christmas atmosphere in the town centre.’

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘Once again the shops entered into the spirit of the competition with great enthusiasm to bring some Christmas sparkle and magic to the town centre, and I’m very grateful to Billboards for their continued support. Well done to everyone who took part, but especially to the team at Claire Christian for their generosity and whose imaginative crowd-stopping windows brought a new meaning to “dress to impress”.’