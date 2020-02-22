Jo Tate from Boots has been voted 2020 Douglas Customer Service Champion, winning £100 of vouchers, for which she chose £50 from TK Maxx and £50 from Next.

Runner-up was Tracey Pilgrim from Marks & Spencer who chose a £50 Marks & Spencer voucher. In third place was Billy Cubbon from Venture Outdoors who chose a £25 voucher for Waterstones.

Nine finalists were in the Facebook competition - the post for which reached 39,000 - organised by Douglas Town Centre Management to find the best customer service professional in Douglas.Others competing for the title were Ellie Bridges - TK Maxx, Dom Howard - H Samuel, Phoebe Robinson - Dorothy Perkins, Kris Taggart - Burton, Olivia Valerga - Top Shop and Joanna Zabicka - Flannels,

Presenting the prizes and certificates His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jon Joughin, praised the entrants for championing 'physical shopping' in the face of increasing competition from online retailing. He went on to say that bricks and mortar retailers' investment in the town, combined with the financial commitment of the Council, was set to improve the Douglas shopping experience once the redevelopment of the Douglas promenade was complete.He concluded by saying: 'Let's get as many people as possible on board with excellent customer service and its importance for the future of our high street.'