Douglas Borough Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP has paid tribute to Hon Bill Malarkey MHK who died on Thursday, February 20.

Prior to his election to the House of Keys Mr Malarkey served as a Member of Douglas Council, representing Murray’s Ward from April 2012 to May 2015. In 2014-15 he served as Vice-Chair of the Environmental Services Committee and as a Member of the Standards Committee. From 2012-14 he was a Member of the Regeneration and Community Committee and between 2012-15 was Chair of the Eastern District Amenity Site Joint Committee.

Councillor Christian said: ‘As a Member of the Council and, later, as a Member of the House of Keys, Bill Malarkey always applied himself to serving the people of Douglas and the Isle of Man with integrity and total commitment.

‘His contribution to the work of the Council was invaluable, not least his impassioned championing of environmental causes. To all his roles Bill brought a business insight and understanding of the needs and expectations of the people he represented.

‘In local and central government Bill Malarkey made a very real difference and a lasting impression. He will be sadly missed and on behalf of the Council I offer my sincere condolences to his wife and family. ‘