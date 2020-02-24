Critically acclaimed author and former Isle of Man resident Chris Ewan launched his latest book, A Window Breaks, at the Henry Bloom Noble Library on Wednesday February 19.

Chris Ewan, second left, with borough librarian Jan Macartney, Christy DeHaven and Harry Pickard of the Bridge Bookshop

More than 40 people attend the evening, which included a book-signing session, readings from the book and a question and answer session and interview with Chris Ewan hosted by Christy DeHaven.

Borough librarian Jan Macartney said: 'Chris was thrilled to be back in the Isle of Man to launch his latest thriller before a very appreciative audience.'

Chris Ewan now writes under the name C.M. Ewan. The standalone thriller is his first with Pan Macmillan and is about a family who must pull together to survive a night in an isolated Scottish lodge when intruders break in at 2am.

A Window Breaks by C.M.Ewan is available now in paperback and downloadable from Amazon.

Born in Taunton in 1976, Chris Ewan graduated from the University of Nottingham with a degree in American Studies with a minor in Canadian Literature, and later trained as a lawyer. After 11 years living in the Isle of Man, he returned to Somerset with his wife and two children, where he writes full time.