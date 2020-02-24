Critically acclaimed author and former Isle of Man resident Chris Ewan launched his latest book, A Window Breaks, at the Henry Bloom Noble Library on Wednesday February 19.
More than 40 people attend the evening, which included a book-signing session, readings from the book and a question and answer session and interview with Chris Ewan hosted by Christy DeHaven.
Borough librarian Jan Macartney said: 'Chris was thrilled to be back in the Isle of Man to launch his latest thriller before a very appreciative audience.'
Chris Ewan now writes under the name C.M. Ewan. The standalone thriller is his first with Pan Macmillan and is about a family who must pull together to survive a night in an isolated Scottish lodge when intruders break in at 2am.
A Window Breaks by C.M.Ewan is available now in paperback and downloadable from Amazon.
Born in Taunton in 1976, Chris Ewan graduated from the University of Nottingham with a degree in American Studies with a minor in Canadian Literature, and later trained as a lawyer. After 11 years living in the Isle of Man, he returned to Somerset with his wife and two children, where he writes full time.