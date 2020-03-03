Nomination papers and information packs for candidates seeking election to Douglas Borough Council on April 23 are now available at Douglas Town Hall.

Together with the nomination paper the pack provides background and practical information about the work of the Council, including a Member’s Code of Conduct, the Committee structure and schedule of meetings.

Council officers will be available at the Town Hall to offer further insight into the structure and working of the Council to potential candidates on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 17 between 4.00 and 8.00 pm, and

Tuesday, March 24 between 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm. and between 4.00 and 8.00 pm.

The deadline for submitting completed nomination papers to the Chief Executive’s Department at Douglas Town Hall is 5.00 pm. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

For further information contact the Assistant Town Clerk Paul Cowin, 696310.

For general information on local elections in the Isle of Man a Local Elections Legislation booklet is available for downloading at gov.im.