Douglas Borough Council is to progress its new £12.6 million social housing development in Douglas town centre.

The project, which will be delivered by the Council in partnership with the Department of Infrastructure and the developer, Dandara, will see 66 apartments built on the site of the former Athol Garage on Peel Road.

The apartments, a mix of one and two-bedroom units, have been designed to provide high standards of energy and thermal efficiency and will offer accessible recycling provision, secure cycle storage and some off-street vehicle parking.

The development provides level access, individual door entry phone security systems and all apartments will have electric heating as the Council moves away from fossil fuel power.

The scheme is expected to be completed by 2022.

Housing Committee Chair Councillor Claire Wells said: ‘I’m delighted that we are advancing this much-needed and long awaited. scheme. This is set to be a flagship development which, in partnership with government, means the Council will be able to provide affordable good quality social housing in the heart of the capital.

‘The scheme will also unlock opportunities for redeveloping parts of Lower Douglas. To this end we will be reviewing and responding to the housing needs of our tenants in the area, with whom our housing officers will be communicating and consulting over the coming months.

‘This is a development that’s about civic pride, working in partnership and listening and responding to residents’ needs. And it demonstrates the Council’s 100 per cent commitment to delivering for its tenants…and for Douglas.’

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘The Council has worked long and hard to reach this stage on this landmark £12.6 million scheme.

‘This project illustrates the pivotal role played by the Council in discussions with government over the Area Plan for the East. In this the Council has always argued that developing brownfield sites in the town centre must take priority, as it will strengthen the vitality, vibrancy, sense of community and long-term economic resilience of the capital.

‘Importantly, the Peel Road development will sit at a major gateway into Douglas. It symbolises the Council’s support of and investment in the regeneration of the town and its ambition to accelerate the redevelopment of Lower Douglas.’