Statement regarding Hooded Ram and Bottleneck car park

Monday, 16 March 2020 15:55

The Council regrets that the Hooded Ram, due to factors outside of its control, is unable to proceed with arrangements to be licence holders of the Bottleneck car park during this year’s TT festival.  The car park will therefore remain open to motorists as usual throughout the TT fortnight and Council will consider its options for the site for TT 2021 and beyond.

