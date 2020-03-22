In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and to protect its customers and staff the Henry Bloom Noble Library will close at 5pm on Tuesday March 24 until further notice.

HBNL will, however, remain open until its closure tomorrow to provide a full service.

Despite the closure, HBNL will continue to support the community in whatever way possible. To this end its virtual library remains open 24/7, providing access to thousands of e-books and e-audio titles, together with an extensive range of free-to-access e-magazines and online reference resources.

About library items currently on loan:

• Hold onto all of the library materials you already have. Enjoy them at home and bring them back when the library reopens;

• During the closure you will be unable to return items;

• No late fines will be charged;

• Library cards’ expiry dates will be extended.

These are extraordinary times demanding extraordinary measures.

Thank you for your forbearance.

In the meantime, keep safe and take care. We’re all in this together.

The HBNL team