Council lifts all parking charges in Chester Street car park

Car parking in Chester Street car park is free with immediate effect, Douglas Borough Council has confirmed.

One of a raft of responses by the Council to the COVID-19 pandemic, the measure has been introduced so that key workers, anyone with business in Douglas, shoppers and those choosing to avoid travelling by public transport have free and convenient access to the town centre.

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘As the COVID-19 situation tightens its grip, the Council is doing all it can to respond as swiftly and practically as possible. We are putting robust measures in place not only to safeguard people’s safety and wellbeing but also to make access to the centre of Douglas as easy as possible and, crucially, to support the local economy by removing whatever barriers to business we can at a time of immensely difficult trading conditions.’