All Douglas Borough Council public buildings are closed to the public until further notice, as a further measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect customers and Council sta

The Council is making every effort to maintain essential services as far as practicable.

Updates will be issued as and when the situation changes. In the meantime, the following actions have been taken.

Waste management:

Domestic household refuse collections are currently operating as normally as possible.

The kerbside collection service is suspended. Items for recycling can still be taken to the Eastern Household Recycling Centre where a queuing system is now operating to limit the number of users at any one time and to comply with social distancing guidelines. The public is reminded that although the centre remains open, the re-use shed is closed. (Please only visit the centre if essential).

Housing:

For urgent only housing enquiries, call 696435

For housing payment queries (including paying by debit card), call 696344

Direct debit forms can be downloaded from douglas.gov.im

Leisure facilities:

Noble’s Park remains open for exercise (including the dog-exercising spaces): Please follow the government’s two-metre social distancing advice.

The Splash Zone in Noble’s Park will not be re-opening for the summer season until further notice.

All Council play areas are closed.

For all general enquiries, call 696300.