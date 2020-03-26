Douglas businesses and community groups are being urged to notify the Council of any services and support they are offering to the vulnerable and the self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic and it will promote them through its social media channels.

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘The Council has already posted a Community Update bulletin on its Facebook page and website, but is looking to develop it further to serve the Douglas community at this time of shared crisis.

‘Our social media channels enjoy a strong following and are powerful tools for “getting the message out there” - and there’s never been a more crucial time to connect with the community and do all we can to support the elderly, the vulnerable and the self-isolating. The saying “We’re all in this together” has never rung truer than now, so I’m issuing this call to action to Douglas businesses, charitable organisations and volunteer groups to contact us and let the Council’s social media channels spread the word of the many amazing acts of kindness, selflessness and generosity being shown to the people of our town.’

Help us to help others: Contact Danielle Atkinson, 696313 with your support and service offerings.