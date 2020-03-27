Douglas Borough Council has suspended all non-essential services until further notice in a move to mitigate public health risks during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure essential services continue.

Service provision is currently as follows:

Douglas Town Hall

Closed to staff and public. Telephone lines being staffed remotely.

Borough Cemetery and Crematorium

Cemetery, crematorium and bereavement services being maintained

Housing

Essential services as follows;

• Answering tenants’ calls and queries;

• Processing rent payments and moving tenants to more convenient automated pay solutions;

• Fixing emergency property requests;

• Checking key systems in communal buildings;

• Supporting sheltered accommodation tenants as much as workforce resources allow, in partnership with third sector agencies and the Department of Health and Social Care

Parks and green spaces

Litter-bin emptying, litter picking and golf course maintenance continue (golf course closed) as far as workforce resources allow. Emergency response function being maintained.

Street cleansing

Only litter bin emptying/litter picking, including sweeping litter as resources allow, and responding to emergencies.

Civic amenity site

Eastern Household Recycling Centre closed. Bring bank service suspended. Do not deposit recyclable materials in the bins or around the bins as the sites will not be serviced. Retain glass and metal recyclables until the bring bank service is restored.

Henry Bloom Noble Library

Closed. Digital e-books, e-magazines, and e-audio books service available 24/7.

Electrical Services and Arborists

Emergencies only

Borough Wardens

All functions suspended with the exception of assisting the vulnerable in sheltered housing.

Dangerous and dilapidated buildings

Dangerous structures will be attended to.

Car Parks

Parking in Chester Street, Drumgold Street, the Bottleneck and Shaw’s Brow car parks now free. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (APNR) switched off and barriers left open.

Public toilets

Currently being kept open.

Please note that in the current fast-moving situation all service provision is subject to change at short notice.

Contact us

General enquiries: 696300, enquiries@douglas.gov.im

Housing: 696435, housing@douglas.gov.im

Bereavement services: 696329

Waste management: 696445, waste@douglas.gov.im

Payment enquiries: 696344, enquiries@douglas.gov.im

Out-of-hours emergencies: 671100

Facebook: Search ‘DouglasBoroughCouncil’