Douglas Town Hall and Strand Street are to be illuminated blue from tomorrow, Thursday April 2, in acknowledgement of healthcare and social care workers and front-line staff working to keep the Island safe.

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘The message from the Council is a simple one: “Thank you”. We want to publicly acknowledge the outstanding selflessness and dedication of all those on the health care front line caring for and supporting the most vulnerable and isolated at this difficult time.

‘These brilliant men and women can’t work from home like many of us can. They’re not only working under incredible pressure to keep us safe, but they and their loved ones are also having to cope with the same pressures and anxieties we’re all experiencing as the coronavirus affects every aspect of our daily life.

‘The Council is also fully supportive of the Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford MHK and his team and of the COVID-19 protocols they have put in place. We applaud these measures and are being painstaking in observing them.

‘The Council is therefore pleased to pay this tribute not only to all those putting the safety and wellbeing of others first in the battle against COVID-19 but also to our own front-line staff working hard to keep our essential services running. As symbolic as the illuminations will be, however, I would urge people to follow government advice and stay home unless they have essential business in the town centre.’