The Borough Cemetery on Glencrutchery Road and the Lawn Cemetery on Johnny Watterson Lane will both be closed to the public with effect from Thursday April 8 2020 until further notice as a result of restrictions imposed by the Emergency Powers (Coronavirus) (Closure of Businesses and Other Premises) Regulations 2020. The only exception to the closure will be when the two cemeteries are being used for funerals, cremations and burials.