Until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Council will not be introducing the summer regulations restricting the areas on Douglas beach where dogs can be exercised.

Due to come into force on May 1 and last until September 30, the restrictions prohibit owners exercising their dogs on the stretch of Douglas beach from the steps opposite the Queen’s Hotel to the Bottleneck car park.

This latest measure has been taken in support of current government social distancing guidelines, with the beach providing opportunities for owners to walk their dogs out of close proximity to others.