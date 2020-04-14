Photographs of daily pages of the Book of Remembrance are now available to view via Douglas Borough Council’s website link to its Flickr account.

The measure has been introduced while the current coronavirus restrictions* prohibit public access to Douglas Borough Cemetery and Crematorium.

To view the pages search ‘Book of Remembrance’ to access the Flickr account link.

Applications for entries in the Book of Remembrance can continue to be made, as can requests to purchase bronze memorial plaques here, although applications for both cannot be processed until the current restrictions are lifted.

For more information call 696329.

* Emergency Powers (Coronavirus) (Closure of Businesses and Other Premises) Regulations 2020