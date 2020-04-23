The Eastern Household Waste Recycling Centre is to reopen on Friday April 24, initially for the acceptance of household and garden waste and scrap metal only.

Recyclable materials, construction waste, white goods, televisions, computers, etc., will not be accepted for now.

The restrictions are in line with the island’s other three civic amenity sites to manage anticipated high levels of demand.

The move follows the government’s lifting of a limited number of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to enable some essential services to resume operation.

The site has been deep cleaned and reconfigured to ensure the safety of users and Council operatives and to comply with social distancing requirements.

The re-use shed and bring bank recycling areas at the site will also remain closed initially. The Island’s other brings banks will, however, be re-opened. For details visit gov.im.

User vehicles will be limited on site at any time and users are asked to be patient if queues build up at busy times.

Opening hours will be 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 3.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The site is operated by Douglas Borough Council under contract to the Eastern District Civic Amenity Site Joint Committee. Chairman Nigel Dobson said: ‘I’m pleased that the civic amenity sites will be able to resume operations and provide what will be, initially at least, a limited service.

‘The Committee will, however, be reviewing the level and nature of demand daily and additional waste streams will be introduced as capacity allows.

‘In the meantime, on behalf of the Committee, I would like to extend my thanks to the public for their cooperation and understanding during the closures. These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary measures and it’s up to everyone to play their part if we are to return gradually to a more “normal” way of life.’