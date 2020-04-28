The efforts of Douglas Borough Council’s key workers to deliver essential services and keep Douglas running while following COVID-19 protocols have been recognised by two local businesses.

Auto parts supplier Motaworld has donated fast-acting in-cab diffuser sanitisers and bottles of sanitiser for crews to use in the Council’s waste collection vehicle fleet while working under exceptionally challenging conditions to keep Douglas waste free and clean.

Motaworld’s Debbie Kelly said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to do something to help our local community at this difficult time. These sanitiser kits will help to protect the Council’s frontline workers, and we have also donated them to the police force and ambulance service. We just can’t thank them enough for all their hard work and dedication.’

Meanwhile John McCallum, of High Access Window Cleaning Services, has volunteered to clean public lighting columns and street furniture in the IM2 area of Douglas free of charge.

He explained: ‘I was inspired to do something for our community when I was out walking with my family. I noticed how many people were touching lamp posts, bus shelters and litter bins around Braddan. As I’m a window cleaner by trade and have the reach and wash system in my van, I thought I would like to offer my help and clean these areas. It’s been my pleasure to assist the local community.’

Environmental Services Committee Chair Councillor Ritchie McNicholl said: ‘On behalf of the Council, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Debbie and Maurice Kelly and to John McCallum for their generosity and community spirit. Their kind donations of materials and time will be much appreciated by our hard-pressed key workers as they grapple with protecting the capital at the same time as they and their families - like us all - are experiencing the strain of adapting to a very different way of life.

‘Even in these dark days we’re witnessing so many selfless acts of kindness and selflessness, from healthcare workers performing truly heroic work to the Council’s own essential services’ and front-line teams and local businesses and individuals, all making huge sacrifices and playing their part in a collective effort that will help us to get through this crisis. Coronavirus may be the greatest risk to public health this Island has faced but exceptional times truly do bring out the exceptional in people.’