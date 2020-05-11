Eastern Household Recycling Centre – Recycling Bring Banks Now

The household recycling bring banks – glass / cans / paper / plastics / textiles / cardboard are now back in operation at the centre.

Please note that we are still experiencing high volumes of traffic at the centre, so delays are likely.

As an alternative, you may wish to consider using the IOM Government Bring Banks situated around the Island, a list of which can be viewed by clicking on to this link:

Please note that the re-use section is still closed.