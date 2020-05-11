The Mayoress, Mrs Angela Joughin, launched the appeal with her husband, the Mayor of Douglas Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP in May 2019.

The Mayor and Mayoress with representatives from Heroes on the Water and Housing Matters at the May 2019 launch of the appeal

The appeal’s two nominated charities, Heroes on the Water Isle of Man and Housing Matters, each received £7,000. In addition, the Friends of Noble’s Hospital were presented with £500 and donations of £200 were awarded to Dot’s Dream Foundation, Ellan Vannin Home, Huntington’s Disease IOM, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man, Isle of Man Foodbank and Relay For Life Isle of Man.

Housing Matters’ chairman Bill Mummery said: ‘It has been a pleasure to work with the Mayor and Mayoress and their charity committee this past year. We’re extremely grateful to them for helping to raise such a fantastic sum of money and our sincere thanks go also to the people of the Isle of Man for their generosity.

‘Donations are vital to help those experiencing homelessness, but funds are needed all the more urgently during this COVID-19 public health emergency, given that the living conditions for many homeless people make it near impossible for them to follow the current safety measures. To have received such a sizeable donation will help us to continue our long-term work to protect disadvantaged and excluded individuals and support them on their pathway out of housing crisis.’

Heroes on the Water’s Dan Jones said: ‘On behalf of Heroes on the Water Isle of Man I would like to thank the Mayoress’s charity appeal for the donation of £7000. This much needed donation will go towards the continuing refurbishment of our training centre in Port Soderick, previously the old arcade. As a charity we have one mission, to provide kayak angling/kayaking to our wounded military and members of the public who have suffered while carrying out a public duty. We provide physical and therapeutic rehabilitation to help society’s heroes regain freedom and confidence.

‘We were hoping to complete the refurbishment in 2020 and hold an open day, but because of COVID-19 and social distancing, we have decided to move our open day to 2021.

‘We’re also grateful to the appeal for helping to get the Heroes on the Water Isle of Man name “out there”, because awareness of the charity is just as important as the donation.’

The Mayoress, Mrs Angela Joughin, said: ‘It has been truly inspirational – and not a little humbling – for Jon and I to have witnessed the hard work and dedication of so many voluntary organisations and individuals helping to transform people’s lives.

‘We could never have raised this amazing amount of money without our tremendous charity committee. Their tireless enthusiasm, wealth of ideas and unfailing support at so many events this past year have not only helped to put the “fun” into “fundraising” but also means that we have been able to contribute to the sterling work being achieved by these very deserving local causes.’

His Worship the Mayor said: ‘I’d like to pay tribute to Angela who has been the driving force behind the appeal and I echo her sentiments about our great charity committee.

‘When we look back on our second year in office it will be with great joy, having had the privilege to meet so many outstanding people and voluntary organisations and learn of their magnificent work with those most in need in our community.

‘Our look back over our past year of fundraising will, though, be marked with sadness in that we lost a dear friend and ardent supporter of local good causes, the late Councillor Debbie Pitts.

‘It is also sad that the coronavirus brought our charity appeal activities to an abrupt but imperative halt. People’s safety and wellbeing, though, are paramount. In this, all of us at the Council take the current restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 very seriously, which is why a formal presentation of the cheques to the charities will not be taking place this year.’