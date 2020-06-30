Noble’s Park fun day will be on Saturday August 1, Douglas Borough Council’s Regeneration and Community Committee has confirmed.

Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in particular those relating to social distancing and public gatherings, the Committee determined that this year’s Noble’s Park Fun Day could safely go ahead.

‘

During the three months of lockdown the fate of the fun day was in doubt. Now though, the Council can begin organising this perennially popular community event which, this year, with daily life returning to normal, looks set to be an added cause for celebration.’

Thanks to the company’s continued sponsorship the event will be titled: ‘Noble’s Park Fun Day, sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.’

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Chief Executive Mark Woodward said: ‘The Noble’s Park Fun Day is a great day out for all the family and one we’re always pleased to support. We particularly look forward to this year’s event given the past few difficult months and hope everyone enjoys a fun time with their loved ones.’

Noble’s Park fun day will be from 1 to 5pm on Saturday August 1. Charities, volunteer organisations and local retailers wishing to reserve a pitch should call 696311 or send an email.

